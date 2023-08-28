WATCH: Texans RB Mike Boone scores 11-yard touchdown against the Saints

The Houston Texans may have their running back hierarchy, but that is still no reason to sleep on Mike Boone.

The Texans’ RB3 flashed bell-cow moves against the New Orleans Saints Sunday night at the Caesars Superdome. With the score tied 10-10 with 2:29 to go in the second quarter, Boone took a handoff from quarterback E.J. Perry and sprinted 11 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, Boone used the spin cycle to get out of a few would-be Saints tackles.

Boone, 28, has played 57 career games for the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. Houston signed Boone to a two-year contract in free agency.

