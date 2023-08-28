WATCH: Texans RB Mike Boone scores 11-yard touchdown against the Saints

Mark Lane
·1 min read

The Houston Texans may have their running back hierarchy, but that is still no reason to sleep on Mike Boone.

The Texans’ RB3 flashed bell-cow moves against the New Orleans Saints Sunday night at the Caesars Superdome. With the score tied 10-10 with 2:29 to go in the second quarter, Boone took a handoff from quarterback E.J. Perry and sprinted 11 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, Boone used the spin cycle to get out of a few would-be Saints tackles.

Boone, 28, has played 57 career games for the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. Houston signed Boone to a two-year contract in free agency.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire