WATCH: Texans RB Devin Singletary throws TD pass to TE Dalton Schultz vs. Steelers

Houston Texans offensive coordiantor Bobby Slowik reached deep into his bag of tricks against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.

The Texans needed to recapture the momentum following six unanswered points from the Steelers in the third quarter. Slowik had the perfect play-call on second-and-goal from the Steelers’ 6-yard line.

Rather than have rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud look for the end zone, running back Devin Singletary took a pitch to the right side and followed his blockers. As tight end Dalton Schultz slipped towards the end zone, Singletary flicked his wrist for the Texans’ second touchdown of the afternoon.

Ka’imi Fairbairn’s extra point established Houston’s 23-6 early fourth quarter lead.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire