WATCH: Texans RB Dameon Pierce rushes for a 75-yard touchdown against the Chargers

Sooner or later, you knew Dameon Pierce was going to have a big highlight.

The Houston Texans’ fourth-round running back took the first play of a drive starting at the 25-yard line with 10:00 to go in the second quarter and took it all the way to the house. The touchdown gave the Texans a little bit of life as they were down 21-0 following a three-play, 73-yard drive from the Chargers.

Pierce’s big run gave him six rushes for 94 yards and a score. Even with the Chargers seemingly running away with the game, Pierce could still get enough yards for his first career 100-yard rushing game.

