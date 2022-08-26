WATCH: Texans RB Dameon Pierce scores preseason touchdown against the 49ers

The Houston Texans may have found something special with Dameon Pierce.

The fourth-round running back from Florida capped off an 11-play, 85-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown rush up the middle against the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason finale Thursday at NRG Stadium.

Pierce generated 37 yards on six carries, a 6.2 yards per carry. Pierce also had carries of nine, 12, and seven on the drive.

If Pierce is able to carry over that rushing production into the regular season, Houston should be able to easily forget they were the worst in the NFL with 3.4 yards per carry and 83.6 rushing yards per game in 2021.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire