WATCH: Texans DE Rasheem Green sacks Broncos QB Russell Wilson
There was a reunion of Seattle Seahawks teammates on Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High.
On a second-and-10 from the Houston Texans’ 49-yard line, defensive end Rasheem Green worked the right side and sacked Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who was moving towards his left side.
Green dropped Wilson for a 6-yard loss to force the Broncos into a third-and-long situation they could not convert with the score tied 3-3 in the second quarter.
Green missed Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, a 20-20 tie at NRG Stadium, due to a thigh injury. Houston only had two sacks in the game.