WATCH: Texans QB Jeff Driskel throws TD pass to WR Amari Rodgers against the Cowboys

Last time #Texans QB Jeff Driskel threw a TD was Sept. 27, 2020, when he was with the #Broncos.pic.twitter.com/N6zOTRKAix — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 11, 2022

The Houston Texans haven’t made it look easy, but they have been effective.

With 2:30 to go in the second quarter trailing 14-10 against the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Jeff Driskel rolled out to the right side and at the last second heaved a 28-yard pass for receiver Amari Rodgers, who caught his first career touchdown pass.

The touchdown, along with the ensuing extra point, provided Houston the chance to pull ahead of the Cowboys 17-14 with the ensuing extra point from kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn.

The Texans’ touchdown was setup by an interception hauled in by cornerback Tremon Smith. Both of Houston’s touchdowns were the result of takeaways.

