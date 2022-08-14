WATCH: Texans QB Jeff Driskel throws 4-yard touchdown pass to WR Jalen Camp
REELED ONE IN 🎣 @JalenCamp__
📺 » @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/4sI3ln0v61
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 14, 2022
Plays like this will help Jalen Camp make his case.
With 11:54 to go in the second quarter, Houston Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Camp to cap off a five-play, 47-yard drive that was setup by a New Orleans Saints turnover. With Ka’imi Fairbairn’s extra point, the Texans took a 10-7 lead at NRG Stadium.
The Texans had opportunities for their reserve wideouts to showcase their talents against the Saints. Starter Brandin Cooks did not play as some of the first-team offense was shelved against New Orleans.