WATCH: Texans QB Deshaun Watson throws 77-yard TD pass to WR Will Fuller





Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw his second touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

On a third-and-6 from the Texans’ own 23-yard line, Watson threw a 77-yard touchdown pass to receiver Will Fuller. The Texans may have gotten away with one as Watson snapped the ball right at the expiration of the play clock, a point that Jaguars coach Doug Marrone argued about after the fact.

The touchdown and extra point gave the Texans a 27-16 lead with 5:00 to go in the third quarter.