WATCH: Texans QB Deshaun Watson throws TD pass to Will Fuller versus the Vikings





The Houston Texans scored their first touchdown of the afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 at NRG Stadium.

The Texans ran a wrinkle with having WR Randall Cobb in the backfield. The Vikings defense was caught peeking in the backfield, and it allowed WR Will Fuller to sneak open. QB Deshaun Watson connected with Fuller for a 24-yard touchdown to close the Vikings’ lead 17-13 with 9:52 in the third quarter.

Watson went 4-of-5 for 50 yards on the scoring drive. The Texans needed a bigger impact on the scoreboard to keep pace with Minnesota as both teams look for their first win after 0-3 starts.