WATCH: Texans QB Deshaun Watson throws touchdown pass to RB C.J. Prosise against the Lions

Mark Lane
·1 min read

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has done a fabulous job of getting all aspects of the offense involved.

There was no better example of that than on Thanksgiving when Watson threw to running back C.J. Prosise for a 2-yard touchdown. The scoring throw was Watson’s 21st of the season, and it gave Houston a 13-7 lead over the Lions late in the first quarter.

For Prosise, the touchdown catch was the first of his career and the third rushing and receiving touchdown of his career.

