WATCH: Texans QB Deshaun Watson throws TD pass to TE Darren Fells versus Jaguars





The Houston Texans have been demonstrating some of their offseason optimism against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Quarterback Deshuan Watson threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darren Fells that was mostly yards after the catch. Fells found the soft spot in the zone coverage and it was off to the races.

The defense was pumped up on the sidelines from the score. Truly the Texans are having fun again, though their 10-7 lead over the Jaguars midway in the second quarter needs more padding.

The touchdown reception was the second-longest of Fells’ career. Longest was in Week 4 of 2018 when he was with the Cleveland Browns, catching a 49-yard scoring pass from Baker Mayfield.