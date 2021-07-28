WATCH: Texans QB Deshaun Watson arrives at day 1 of training camp

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson showed up for day one of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Ahead of practice, general manager Nick Caserio met with the media and said that he wouldn’t get into too much regarding the Watson situation.

“I would say my comments about that are he reported for training camp the other day,” Caserio said. “I know the league put out a statement and made some comments about where they are in that process. I think from our perspective it’s a day-to-day endeavor. We’re going to take the information. We’re going to process that and respectful of everything and everybody that’s involved, take it one day at a time, and ultimately we’re going to do what we feel is best for the Houston Texans.

“I’m sure there will be some speculation as to what the Texans will do, a lot of different scenarios. Quite frankly, I mean, a lot of it is speculation. I’m not going to comment on a bunch of rumors, what we’ve done, what we’re going to do, what the plan is. That’s not what I’m going to do. That’s not my responsibility. The reason I was brought here by the McNair family was to do what I feel is best for the Houston Texans organization on a day-to-day basis, and that’s my responsibility to ownership and that’s my responsibility to players and that’s my responsibility to the coaching staff. So, that’s how we’re going to handle it.”

When Watson arrived on the field, safety Lonnie Johnson greeted him.

#Texans QBs Tyrod Taylor and Deshaun Watson on the practice field. You’ll see Watson and Lonnie Johnson Jr. embrace there at the end. pic.twitter.com/b5gnzpKoZm — Brandon Kyle Scott (@brandonkscott) July 28, 2021

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson watching from the sideline as he interacts with his teammates amidst standing trade request pic.twitter.com/33ObOd33Uo — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 28, 2021

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson @deshaunwatson not dressed out for practice. pic.twitter.com/wrWbEAlPg8 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 28, 2021

Watson warmed up with quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel, and rookie Davis Mills to start off practice.

Deshaun Watson taking the field for the first time at Texans training camp. Working alongside Tyrod Taylor for QB workouts. pic.twitter.com/0JuFdavrDR — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) July 28, 2021

Watson’s trade request is still active. The three-time Pro Bowler initiated the trade request in late January. In that span, Watson has been named as a defendant in a lawsuit wherein 22 women allege he committed sexual assault.