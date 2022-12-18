WATCH: Texans QB Davis Mills scrambles for a TD against the Chiefs

The Houston Texans are holding their own against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With 9:28 to go in the second quarter in a 7-7 ballgame, quarterback Davis Mills rushed for a 17-yard touchdown on second-and-10.

Mills was responsible for Houston taking an early lead in the game late in the first quarter with an 8-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano, who recorded his second touchdown reception of the season.

With the rushing touchdown, Mills becomes the first Texans quarterback to throw for double-digit touchdowns and rush for multiple touchdowns since 2020. As of 7:38 to go in the second quarter of Week 15, Mills has 12 touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns.

