WATCH: Texans QB Davis Mills throws TD pass to TE Teagan Quitoriano against the Chiefs

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills has done better since getting the starting job back.

The second-year signal caller from Stanford threw an 8-yard touchdown pass for tight end Teagan Quitoriano Sunday during Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium.

The score, which came on a second-and-goal with 1:04 to go in the first quarter, allowed the Texans to take an early 7-0 lead over the Chiefs.

For Quitoriano, the scoring grab was his second of the season. The Texans drafted Quitoriano with a fifth-round pick from Oregon State.

Mills’ touchdown pass is his 12th on the season and his first since returning to the lineup in Week 14.

