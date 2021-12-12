WATCH: Texans QB Davis Mills connects with TE Brevin Jordan for TD against the Seahawks

#Texans QB Davis Mills said (12/10/21) what he has learned is to spread the ball around. “I think just having an emphasis on continuing to spread the ball around with all of our weapons we have on offense, and then just playing a clean game as a whole."pic.twitter.com/72ZD51ZqZq — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 12, 2021

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills didn’t look like a rookie; he looked in control.

The third-rounder from Stanford threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Brevin Jordan to givve Houston a quick 7-0 lead in the first quarter Sunday afternoon in Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks at NRG Stadium.

Mills said on Dec. 10 that the fact he was the starter now didn’t change his approach.

“I don’t think it changes it,” said Mills. “I still have the same process week in and week out, just kind of going week to week, figuring out as much as we can about the opponent. Obviously, it’s Seattle this week. Like I just said, the goal stays the same. Just trying to go out there and a get a win every week.”