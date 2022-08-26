WATCH: Texans QB Davis Mills throws touchdown pass to WR Chris Moore against the 49ers

Davis Mills knows how to make an exit in a preseason game.

The second-year quarterback from Stanford threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to receiver Chris Moore to give the Houston Texans a 14-0 lead over the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night at NRG Stadium.

For Moore, the touchdown was instant redemption as he was responsible for an offensive pass interference call on the previous play that nullified a touchdown pass to receiver Nico Collins. Houston went 77 yards in six plays while melting 3:33 off the third quarter clock.

Mills finished the night going 6-of-10 for 58 yards, two touchdowns, an interception, taking two sacks, and posting a 70.0 passer rating.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire