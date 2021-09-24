WATCH: Texans QB Davis Mills throws touchdown pass to WR Anthony Miller

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills connected with receiver Anthony Miller for a 2-yard touchdown to pull their team within one point Thursday night at NRG Stadium.

Kicker Joey Slye missed the extra point, and the Texans trailed the Carolina Panthers 7-6 at the break.

Running back David Johnson said on Sept. 21 that the Texans would do everything in their power to keep their rookie quarterback effective.

“We’re going to try to help him out running the ball, making it a lot less stressful for him as a rookie,” said Johnson. “I was there, everybody was there. The best thing that you can have is a great veteran group that we have, and then guys who you can lean on to talk to about it.”

The Texans will need one more fast-paced drive ending in a score if they are to beat Carolina.