WATCH: Texans QB C.J. Stroud throws TD pass to Tank Dell against the Buccaneers

C.J. Stroud continued to display his growth as a quarterback, not only from game to game, but within a game.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik shared with reporters earlier in the week how the team works with in-game adjustments.

“It’s just in-game adjustment stuff, and then outside of that, you kind of give them a heads up of what to look forward to on the next drive so we can start to visualize,” said Slowik.

The Houston Texans were able to count on their No. 2 overall pick to move the offense as Stroud completed a 29-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tank Dell to cap off a six-play, 79-yard drive Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 at NRG Stadium.

Dell caught his third touchdown pass on the season.

