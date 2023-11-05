WATCH: Texans QB C.J. Stroud throws TD pass to Tank Dell against the Buccaneers
What a dart from CJ7️⃣ 🎯 pic.twitter.com/H3r93SyUW4
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 5, 2023
C.J. Stroud continued to display his growth as a quarterback, not only from game to game, but within a game.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik shared with reporters earlier in the week how the team works with in-game adjustments.
“It’s just in-game adjustment stuff, and then outside of that, you kind of give them a heads up of what to look forward to on the next drive so we can start to visualize,” said Slowik.
The Houston Texans were able to count on their No. 2 overall pick to move the offense as Stroud completed a 29-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tank Dell to cap off a six-play, 79-yard drive Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 at NRG Stadium.
Dell caught his third touchdown pass on the season.