WATCH: Texans QB C.J. Stroud throws touchdown to WR Nico Collins

Better late than never.

With 7:22 to go in the first quarter of the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a 3-yard touchdown pass.

The touchdown is Stroud’s first of the preseason. The No. 2 overall pick’s night was finished after the drive as Houston inserted third-year Davis Mills. Stroud completed two passes on four attempts for 16 yards.

The Texans were the last team to name a starting quarterback for Week 1. Coach DeMeco Ryans has teased throughout the preseason that they will have a starter against the Baltimore Ravens. However, the surprise may be anticlimactic.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire