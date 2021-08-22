WATCH: Texans S Lonnie Johnson returns pick-six following scary collision against the Cowboys

The Houston Texans’ defense was a sham last season, but that will not be the case in 2021.

Midway through the third quarter, Texans’ safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. recorded a 53-yard pick-six to draw Houston even at 14 apiece with their in-state counterpart in the Dallas Cowboys. Ben DiNucci was the quarterback who committed the interception.

Johnson’s play was more impressive after returning to the field following a scary injury. With less than a minute to go in the second quarter, Johnson sustained a collision with teammate Jonathan Owens at AT&T Stadium — as both defensive backs were attempting an interception following a pass by Cowboys’ QB Cooper Rush.

Following the collision, Johnson laid on the ground for a few minutes before heading to the locker room prior to halftime. Johnson’s near interception was a testament to the Texans’ new philosophy on creating turnovers — headlined by new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith.

“I like it — It’s working for me,” Johnson said following practice in early August. “It’s just more like spot on, more for instinctive players. Just go out there and just make the plays, man. It’s on you. I was supposed to have one today. It’s just on you to go out there and make the plays and play fast.”

In just two preseason games, the Texans have now recorded five turnovers following Johnson’s pick-six.