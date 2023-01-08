WATCH: Texans LB Christian Kirksey intercepts Colts QB Sam Ehlinger

"And he throws over the middle and it's an errant throw and picked off by Kirksey. Takes it across the 10, 15, and down at the 20-yard line." — @TexansVoice pic.twitter.com/LCSTiFErkI — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) January 8, 2023

Christian Kirksey has been a model linebacker in 2022.

The 30-year-old grabbed his second interception of the season as he picked off Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger on a third-and-9 from the Houston 13-yard line with 4:56 to go in the second quarter in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Houston Texans linebacker’s second interception matches 2018 and 2020 for his most in a season.

The takeaway was the third of the day for the Texans, which had a fumble recovery on special teams and an interception from defensive end Jonathan Greenard.

Kirksey also had a half-sack, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hit in the first half.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire