WATCH: Texans LB Christian Kirksey sacks Rams QB John Wolford

The Houston Texans defense may feature some blitzing after all.

With 13:24 to go in the first quarter of the Texans’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, linebacker Christian Kirksey came through the middle on a blitz to drop quarterback John Wolford for a 5-yard loss on first-and-10 from the Rams’ 32-yard line.

Kirksey did not record a sack with the Texans last season as he had 93 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits. The last time Kirksey had a regular season sack was in 2020 when he had 2.0 sacks with the Green Bay Packers.

