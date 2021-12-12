WATCH: Texans K Ka’imi Fairbairn nails 61-yard field goal against the Seahawks

Ka'imi Fairbairn's kick is GOOD from 61 yards out! 🙌 #WeAreTexans 📺: #SEAvsHOU on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/9G1HJG69Za — NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021

Ka’imi Fairbairn has always had the leg; sometimes, he just doesn’t have the accuracy.

With four seconds left until halftime, Houston Texans coach David Culley decided to let Fairbairn try a 61-yard field goal before the break. The Texans’ kicker split the uprights and gave Houston a little momentum as they trailed the Seattle Seahawks 16-13 at halftime at NRG Stadium.

On the season, Fairbairn was 9-of-12 entering Sunday’s game. The 61-yard field goal is a team record.

Special teams coach Frank Ross told reporters on Nov. 18, when Fairbairn was in the midst of a slump, that he was not worried about the kicker.

“The guy shows up every day to work,” Ross said. “Let’s say there are five or six kicks in a field goal set, and he doesn’t feel good with one of them, he’ll go and get that extra work in. Going to continue to see him every single day improve on any mishit he may or may not have. I’m happy with where he is at and he knows it’s one kick at a time, as we all do.”