WATCH: Texans DE Jonathan Greenard returns pick-six against the Colts

Jonathan Greenard had a goal to play every game in 2022, and he fell well short of that goal.

However, the Houston Texans defensive end made an incredible play that can only leave fans wondering what a full season from Greenard will look like someday.

On a first-and-10 from the Colts’ 42-yard line, quarterback Sam Ehlinger tried to get rid of the ball as defensive end Rasheem Green wrapped up his ankles for a would-be sack. Greenard corralled the errant pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown — the former 2020 third-rounder’s only career interception and touchdown.

The Texans led the Colts 17-7 thanks to Greenard’s play.

