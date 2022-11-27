WATCH: Texans DE Jerry Hughes kicks over Gatorade tub against the Dolphins

Mark Lane
·1 min read

2022 has been a frustrating year for the Houston Texans.

Maybe not so much for Jerry Hughes, who has 8.0 sacks playing for his hometown team. However, the agony of being on a 1-8-1 team that continuously plays patsy to opponents has to be frustrating.

After the Dolphins scored their first touchdown of the game wherein quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Durham Smythe on a scramble drill with 3:06 to go in the first quarter, Hughes was filmed by CBS Sports on the sidelines expressing his displeasure. The 34-year-old kicked off a Gatorade tub in between shouts of anger.

Hughes’ frustration is understandable for every Texans fan who expected the team to at least be better than the 2021 incarnation. However, the Texans appear stuck in a rebuild.

 

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire

