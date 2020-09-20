WATCH: Texans DE J.J. Watt gets his 2nd sack against the Ravens

Mark Lane


Maybe it really is 2014-15 for J.J. Watt.

The Houston Texans defensive end scored his second sack of the game when he took down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with 2:00 to go in the second quarter.

Watt’s sack made for his 26th career game with two or more sacks in a game, and the effort was good enough to impress his wife.


Good job, J.J. Way to make the Mrs. happy.

Texans fans are hoping for more happiness as the Ravens lead Houston 20-10 at halftime at NRG Stadium. If Watt adds more sacks, it could be a Texans win.

