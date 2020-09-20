WATCH: Texans DE J.J. Watt gets his 2nd sack against the Ravens





Maybe it really is 2014-15 for J.J. Watt.

The Houston Texans defensive end scored his second sack of the game when he took down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with 2:00 to go in the second quarter.

Watt’s sack made for his 26th career game with two or more sacks in a game, and the effort was good enough to impress his wife.

Another sack!!!!!!! YESSSSSSSSSS @JJWatt — Kealia Ohai Watt (@KealiaOhai) September 20, 2020





Good job, J.J. Way to make the Mrs. happy.

Texans fans are hoping for more happiness as the Ravens lead Houston 20-10 at halftime at NRG Stadium. If Watt adds more sacks, it could be a Texans win.

