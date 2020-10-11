WATCH: Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel busts a move after 30-14 win over Jaguars





Houston Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel busted a move after the club’s 30-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

Video recorded by defensive tackle P.J. Hall and uploaded to his Instagram account showed the 73-year-old coach dancing after the team’s first win of the season, that improves their record to 1-4 overall and 1-0 in the division.

The win was Crennel’s first as a coach since Dec. 2, 2012, when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Carolina Panthers 27-21. Crennel was let go at the end of the season.

Crennel is now 3-1 as an interim coach. His first interim gig was with the Chiefs in 2011 when he replaced Todd Haley as coach for the final three games.