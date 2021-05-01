WATCH: Texans Fan of the Year announces DT Roy Lopez pick in Round 6

Huge thank you to #Texans Fan of the Year, Two Cans Dan, for announcing our No. 195 pick today! pic.twitter.com/RuOtXOa8Vm — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 1, 2021

One of the fun aspects of the NFL draft is, instead of having a senior assistant administrator to the vice president of communication directives at NFL announce late-round picks, the league has allowed fans to take an active part.

Two Cans Dan, who was the Texans’ fan of the year, announced the selection of Arizona defensive tackle Roy Lopez on Saturday.

“Hello, everybody,” Two Cans Dan said. “I’d like to say I love you, Mom, I miss you, and hello, Texans fans, everywhere and around the world. With the 195 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Houston Texans select Roy Lopez, defensive tackle, Arizona. Yeah, baby, let’s go, Texans!”

Two Cans Dan isn’t the only Texans fan hopeful that general manager Nick Caserio’s first draft is the catalyst to turn around Houston, who finished 4-12 and still have plenty of unanswered questions left to solve for 2021.