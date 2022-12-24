WATCH: Texans defense sacks Titans QB Malik Willis
The Houston Texans had no problem reintroducing themselves to Malik Willis.
On a third-and-13 from the Tennessee Titans’ own 24-yard line, defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and linebacker Blake Cashman dropped the rookie quarterback for a 6-yard loss with 13:43 to go in the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Week 16.
Willis made his first career start against the Texans on Oct. 30 in a 17-10 win at NRG Stadium. The Texans sacked Willis three times in that game.
Houston at least is a third of the way there if they are trying to sack Willis three times on Christmas Eve. Willis is 1-1 as a starter.