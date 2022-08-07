WATCH: Texans defense practices interception return drill

Texans defense practicing something they hope to do a lot this season: interception return drill @PFN365 pic.twitter.com/syjtvOTPKA — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 7, 2022

Lovie Smith is a big believer in takeaways.

The Houston Texans’ coach has made it a fundamental part of his Tampa 2 scheme. On the eighth day of training camp practice at Houston Methodist Training Center, the defense took part in an interception return drill, according to video from Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network.

On June 7 during the final week of organized team activities, cornerback Steven Nelson told reporters that the team was “hungry” and were starting to comprehend the significance of takeaways.

“I think we’re starting to understand that takeaways, when you win that turnover battle, that’s a big swing in the game,” said Nelson. “So, whenever we can take the ball away and put the ball back in the offense hands and they score, we score and that’s going to lead to bigger chances to win.”

The Texans weren’t too shabby in the takeaway department in 2021. Despite their 4-13 record, the Texans cultivated 25 extra possessions, tied with the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints for the 10th-most in the NFL. The Texans were the only team with a losing record in the top-10.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire