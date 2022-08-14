WATCH: Texans DB Tremon Smith intercepts Saints QB Ian Book in preseason
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New Orleans SaintsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Houston TexansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Lovie SmithAmerican football player and coach
- Tremon SmithLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Ian BookLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
We'll take that 😉 @_Tre_Smith_
📺 » abc13houston pic.twitter.com/Y6i6YUYx8D
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 14, 2022
The Houston Texans have been preaching takeaways under new coach Lovie Smith, and they were able to find their first blessing, even if it was in a preseason game.
With 3:03 to go in the first quarter, defensive back Tremon Smith picked off second-year quarterback Ian Book on a deflection. Smith returned the pick for 12 yards up to the Saints’ 34-yard line.
The Texans were able to cash in on the extra possession with kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn drilling a 49-yard field goal.
In 2021, Smith had 21 combined tackles and a fumble recovery through 17 games, two of which he started.