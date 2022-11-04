WATCH: Texans’ Davis Mills throws touchdown pass to Chris Moore vs. Eagles

The Houston Texans will not go gently into that Thursday night.

Quarterback Davis Mills led the offense on a seven-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off with a 13-yard touchdown pass to receiver Chris Moore to help the Texans tie the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles 14-14 inside NRG Stadium.

Initially the play was ruled incomplete, but given that all reviews inside two minutes come from upstairs, Replay Assistant determined that the ruling on the field should be overturned: it was a touchdown.

Moore now has two touchdown receptions on the season, matching his total from last season. The Texans are still able to get production from their passing game despite missing wideouts Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks.

