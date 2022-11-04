Breaking news:

Nets suspend G Kyrie Irving at least 5 games in wake of antisemitic post

WATCH: Texans’ Davis Mills throws touchdown pass to Teagan Quitoriano against the Eagles

Mark Lane
·1 min read

How does arguably the worst team in the NFL right now possibly compete with the 7-0 super studs from the NFC East?

Score first, of course,

The Houston Texans got on the board early against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football when quarterback Davis Mills threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano with 9:34 to go in the first quarter from NRG Stadium.

Quitoriano is making his NFL debut after spending the first eight weeks of the season on injured reserve.

The Texans are off to a great start on Battle Red Day as they debut their Battle Red helmets.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire

Recommended Stories