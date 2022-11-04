WATCH: Texans’ Davis Mills throws touchdown pass to Teagan Quitoriano against the Eagles
JUMP BALL. @teaganquito14 says "THAT'S MINE"@HoustonTexans up early. #WeAreTexans#PHIvsHOU on Prime Video
Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/eUDwChPddF pic.twitter.com/dz9fPEQfil
— NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2022
How does arguably the worst team in the NFL right now possibly compete with the 7-0 super studs from the NFC East?
Score first, of course,
The Houston Texans got on the board early against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football when quarterback Davis Mills threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano with 9:34 to go in the first quarter from NRG Stadium.
Quitoriano is making his NFL debut after spending the first eight weeks of the season on injured reserve.
The Texans are off to a great start on Battle Red Day as they debut their Battle Red helmets.