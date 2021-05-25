WATCH: Texans coach David Culley surprises fans with season tickets

Mark Lane
·2 min read
Houston Texans coach David Culley surprised four fans with season tickets in a video released on May 23.

Texans TV host Drew Dougherty was on the virtual call initially with each of the four fans, and Culley would join in later to congratulate them on becoming season ticket holders.

The first fan to receive tickets in the video was Luis Gonzalez, who says he had been waiting over 10 years for season tickets.

“Hey, Luis, how are you doing? Welcome to the Texan family as a season ticket member,” Culley said.

The second fan on the video was Rush Little, who was surprised with the tickets and also thrilled to meet Culley.

“Well, let me tell you something, it’s a pleasure to meet you, and let me tell you something, I’m so excited for you,” said Culley. “You couldn’t have come in at a better time.”

David Paramo was also surprised by the chance to meet the fourth full-time coach in team history.

“My excitement level just went up like eight more decimals,” Culley said.

One fan who caught Culley’s attention with his attire was Keith Logan, who was decked out in battle red and deep steel blue along with other Texans gear, including a big Texans logo medallion Logan says he wears every Sunday.

Said Culley: “Listen, that outfit you got on right now, that chain around you, let me — hold it up. Let me see that. I got you. I got it.”

The Texans will host nine home games at NRG Stadium for the 2021 slate, one of the perks of the NFL moving to a 17-game schedule. Houston will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Los Angeles Chargers.

