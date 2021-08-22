WATCH: Texans DE Charles Omenihu sacks Cowboys QB Cooper Rush

Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu is entering the 2021 season as the consensus pick for a player on the verge of a career year. And against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, the University of Texas prodigy is showcasing the reason why.

With 1:26 left in the first quarter, Omenihu recorded his first sack on Cowboys’ quarterback Cooper Rush, which led to a three-and-out for Dallas. Omenihu would record another sack on Rush, this time, to open the second quarter.

The Texans and Cowboys have been in a defensive war throughout the first half of preseason game No. 2. At the time of this writing, the Texans and Cowboys remain tied at seven to seven late in the second quarter.