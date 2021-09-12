WATCH: Texans CB Vernon Hargreaves returns from knee injury, picks off Trevor Lawrence

HOUSTON — Starting cornerback Vernon Hargreaves sustained what appeared to be a knee injury during the second quarter of the Houston Texans’ season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He came back into the game and recorded the Texans’ second interception of the game.

Hargreaves was defending a pass attempt by Trevor Lawrence to Marvin Jones Jr. when he went down with the injury. Tremon Smith made the substitution for the injured Hargreaves who limped off the field.

Prior to the Texans’ Week 1 battle against the Jaguars, Hargreaves said his goal was to remain healthy and play every game of the 2021 season, similar to last season.

“Just getting a full 16 (games) in and staying healthy, and knowing that I can stay healthy,” he said following Thursday’s practice. “You know that I’ve had little injuries in the past that I’ve been dealing with, but staying healthy was my biggest concern for last year. I did that, and that’s my concern this year. Be available for all 17 games.”

Add it to his resume 📝 INT for Vernon Hargreaves III | @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/HiBGrcl61P — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 12, 2021

Hargreaves got the interception and returned it all the way to the Jacksonville 7-yard line. Houston ultimately settled for a 26-yard field goal attempt that kicker Joey Slye nailed for a 20-7 lead with 0:59 until halftime.