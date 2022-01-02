WATCH: Texans CB Desmond King picks off 49ers QB Trey Lance

Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King picked off San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance in the second quarter of their Week 17 tilt at Levi’s Stadium.

King told reporters on Dec. 29 that they still wanted to put “good film” out there in the final two games.

“Just getting ourselves on the right track going into next year and just putting our best foot forward,” King said. “We want to still put good film on tape. We want to still go out there and win. That’s the goal each and every week. That’s our approach and we are going to keep doing that.”