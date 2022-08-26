WATCH: Texans CB Desmond King intercepts 49ers QB Nate Sudfeld

The Houston Texans defense has gathered a takeaway in every preseason game.

Cornerback Desmond King intercepted San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nate Sudfeld with 6:44 to go in the second quarter Thursday night at NRG Stadium. King returned the takeaway 16 yards up to the San Francisco 19-yard line.

The takeaway is a continuation of the success the Texans had in the first preseason game, and proof that the defense is listening to coach Lovie Smith, who has been preaching the gospel of takeaways throughout the offseason and training camp.

The Texans weren’t able to do anything with the free possession other than give it back to the 49ers with quarterback Davis Mills throwing a pick of his own in the end zone.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire