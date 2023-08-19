WATCH: Texans DE Will Anderson flattens RB to strip-sack Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson

Will Anderson declared that his power was an underrated trait of his game, but it may not be for long.

The Houston Texans’ No. 3 overall pick came off the edge Saturday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins inside NRG Stadium and flattened running back Salvon Ahmed to take down quarterback Skylar Thompson. Along the way, Anderson knocked the ball out of Thompson’s hands and forced the Dolphins’ signal caller to recover the ball at the 12-yard line for a loss of 11 yards.

Anderson produced a solo tackle amid nine defensive snaps in the Texans’ 20-9 win over the New England Patriots last week.

