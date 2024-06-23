WATCH: Testing out Baker Mayfield’s in-helmet communication device

Advertisement

Testing out Baker Mayfield's in-helmet communication device

One of the key elements of playing quarterback in the modern NFL is the ability to hear communication from the coaches through a device in your helmet.

Such is the case for Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter Baker Mayfield, who will be hearing from new offensive coordinator Liam Coen through his in-helmet speaker while in the huddle this season.

Watch the video above for a behind-the-scenes look at how these devices work, courtesy of Bucs team reporter Casey Phillips.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire