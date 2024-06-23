WATCH: Testing out Baker Mayfield’s in-helmet communication device
One of the key elements of playing quarterback in the modern NFL is the ability to hear communication from the coaches through a device in your helmet.
Such is the case for Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter Baker Mayfield, who will be hearing from new offensive coordinator Liam Coen through his in-helmet speaker while in the huddle this season.
Watch the video above for a behind-the-scenes look at how these devices work, courtesy of Bucs team reporter Casey Phillips.
QB Baker Mayfield
RB Rachaad White
WR Mike Evans
WR Chris Godwin
WR Trey Palmer
TE Cade Otton
OT Tristan Wirfs
G Sua Opeta
C Graham Barton
G Cody Mauch
OT Luke Goedeke
OLB Yaya Diaby
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
DL Vita Vea
DL Calijah Kancey
DL Logan Hall
LB Lavonte David
LB K.J. Britt
CB Jamel Dean
CB Zyon McCollum
DB Tykee Smith
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
S Jordan Whitehead
K Chase McLaughlin
P Jake Camarda
LS Zach Triner
