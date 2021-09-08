WATCH: Terry Rozier coordinates workout for the entire Hornets team

The Charlotte Hornets have a few new faces on their team going into the 2021-22 season.

With changes to the roster, Hornets guard Terry Rozier took the initiative as one of the leaders of the team to schedule a team trip down to Miami to workout and help build team chemistry going into training camp in a few weeks.

“I just want to say I appreciate y’all coming out here f—ing with me. I feel like the season start now. We gotta take s–t serious,” Rozier told the team. “No team is doing this in the league so I feel like this is gonna be good for us. It’s gonna build our bonding. Like I said, everybody go out here and play hard…”

The video was posted by _eyeg (Everyday You Embrace Grinding LLC) on Instagram.

