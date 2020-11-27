Watch: Terry McLaurin runs down Jayon Smith after interception

Barry Werner
·1 min read

This wasn’t quite DK Metcalf tracking down Budda Baker. The concept was the same.

Dallas Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith picked off Alex Smith and was headed for the end zone.

However, Washington Football Team wideout wasn’t about to let that happen and took off and caught Jayon Smith from behind after giving the linebacker a good 10-yard head start.

The pick and the tackle:

Strangely, Joe Buck pronounced the game about to be tied on FOX. However, the WFT defense came up huge and limited Dallas to a field goal that brought the Cowboys within 20-16,

 

Latest Stories

  • 'Final warning' for Pakistan cricketers in New Zealand

    The chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board has warned players on tour in New Zealand to obey COVID-19 protocols or the whole team risks being sent home. In a WhatsApp voice note sent to Pakistan players on Thursday, Wasim Khan said he was given a “final warning” by both New Zealand Cricket and its government after six Pakistan players tested positive for the coronavirus on arriving in the country. “They have told me straightaway that one more breach and they will send the whole team back,” Khan said in the two-minute message, recorded in the Urdu language, adding “it will be embarrassing" if this happens.

  • Johnny Manziel says he '100 percent' lost his Browns teammates' respect with off-field antics

    The draft bust admitted he wasted two years of Browns great Joe Thomas' career.

  • REPORT: Culprit identified in Baltimore Ravens COVID-19 fiasco

    The Ravens have disciplined the coach whom they believe may be the source of the rash of COVID-positive cases.

  • How Diego Maradona's life spiralled to leave him a hobbling, arthritic shadow of his former self

    The final moments of Asif Kapadia’s magnificent film Diego Maradona are almost too painful to watch. To a soundtrack of an interview conducted when he was at the peak of his powers in Napoli, when he talks of the football pitch being a refuge, a sanctuary, a place of freedom where he could express himself without fear, we see Maradona in his late fifties attempting to play five-a-side with his friends. The juxtaposition of the glorious athlete of our collective memory and the hobbling, pot-bellied, arthritic shadow he became is a telling reflection of his decline. So precipitous was his fall, it almost appeared to be the consequence of a Faustian pact, an agreement to become the most influential footballer in the world in exchange for a sporting afterlife of misery and self-loathing. The sadness is that any evaluation of his genius cannot but take account of what happened next. It had been long coming, but we were given first indication of his unravelling at the 1994 World Cup. The man who had dragged his country to victory in 1986, then almost repeated the trick in 1990, was by now a drug-addled parody of his glory days. His goggle-eyed celebration when he scored his last ever goal for his country in the game against Greece was a symptom of his personal nightmare: the man was wired beyond repair. Banned, traduced and shamed, his playing career was over. But back in his homeland he was still revered. And no wonder, given what he had delivered. He parlayed his celebrity into a lucrative turn as a chat show host, before his inability to control his appetites compromised his facility to frame a question. Still, he knew about football, so in 2005 he was offered a role as sporting director at Boca Juniors, his old club in Buenos Aires’s most roughhouse neighbourhood. In a stadium that, 25 years after he last kicked a ball there, remains a shrine to his brilliance, his very presence was an inspiration; Boca won four trophies in two seasons with him watching enthusiastically from his private box. In a manner that was to become a pattern, though, it did not last. He fell out with the club president and was gone.

  • Heated pregame convo between John Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel revealed

    Ravens head coach Harbaugh got into it with Titans players and head coach Mike Vrabel before Sunday's kickoff.

  • Matt Patricia’s coaching malpractice on full display in Lions’ lifeless loss to Texans

    The Lions showed the national audience just how low Matt Patricia's coaching can sink them

  • 2020 NBA Power Rankings: Assessing all 30 teams after free agency

    The biggest deals of NBA free agency are done and training camp is right around the corner. You know what that means: Time for a fresh batch of NBA Power Rankings.

  • Only 13 NFL teams still have a legit shot at winning the Super Bowl

    FiveThirtyEight has the Chiefs and Saints and the clear favorites to meet in the Super Bowl, but 11 other teams still have a shot at the title.

  • Detroit Lions grades: Matt Patricia's coaching tenure is cooked; Stafford struggles

    The Detroit Lions could put on a master class of mediocrity. With that in mind, here's how we graded Thursday's Thanksgiving loss to Houston Texans.

  • Report: NBA denies Lakers’ attempt to exclude Luol Deng’s salary

    The Lakers don't gain flexibility with the salary cap, luxury tax and hard cap.

  • Top 10 NBA free agents still available

    With more than 100 players already agreeing to deals this offseason, the shelves are getting pretty bare for NBA teams still shopping for free agents to round out their roster. Still, there are some solid rotation players who can fill a role for teams out there — and one superstar (but there's no suspense with

  • This Guy Just Set an Absolutely Bonkers Record for Running a Mile Backwards

    His time is seriously impressive.

  • Should Detroit Lions clean house Friday after embarrassing Thanksgiving loss?

    The Detroit Lions' loss to the Houston Texans puts the future of Matt Patricia's coaching regime on watch. Will Sheila Ford Hamp make a switch?

  • Report: Kings signing Frank Kaminsky

    Frank Kaminsky will always be the player the Hornets drafted No. 9 in 2015 rather than trading the pick for four(!) first-round picks.

  • Steelers players furious after NFL postpones Thanksgiving game against Ravens: 'This is bulls---'

    The Steelers are not happy their Thanksgiving game against the Ravens was postponed.

  • Curry, Manning favored over Mickelson, Barkley

    Steph Curry and Peyton Manning are betting favorites against Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley in the third installment of The Match. (Getty Images)

  • Marc Gasol knows exactly why he'll fit in with LeBron James and the Lakers

    New Lakers center Marc Gasol talks about why he's a good fit with LeBron James and the Lakers. It's his defense, passing and high IQ for starters.

  • Dwight Howard said Doc Rivers, 76ers were only team to reach out to him during free agency

    Dwight Howard apparently thought that he had a deal to return to the Lakers, and even tweeted out that he was staying put before landing in Philadelphia.

  • Reds, Rockies swap three pitchers and an outfielder

    DENVER (AP) -- The Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds swapped three pitchers in a four-player trade Wednesday.

  • Cowboys assistant Markus Paul dies day after medical event

    Dallas Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul died Wednesday, a day after being taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the team's facility. Paul was in his third season with the Cowboys after previous being a strength and conditioning coach with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and 12 seasons with the New York Giants.