WATCH: Terry McLaurin makes spectacular catch in double coverage
The Washington Commanders fell behind 21-7 to the San Francisco 49ers in Saturday’s NFC showdown when Brock Purdy found George Kittle for a touchdown in the third quarter.
How would the Commanders respond?
With Terry McLaurin, of course.
Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke found McLaurin for a 51-yard gain to set up a first and goal for the Commanders. Heinicke would find McLaurin for the touchdown two plays later, which trimmed San Francisco’s lead to 21-14 at that time.
Terry McLaurin inside the 5!


— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022
Here’s a closer look at this spectacular catch:
HOW DID MCLAURIN CATCH THIS
— Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) December 24, 2022
Unfortunately for the Commanders, it wasn’t enough as the 49ers offense proved too much for Washington’s defense in the second half.