WATCH: Terry McLaurin helps unveil Commanders’ schedule

For fans, NFL schedule release day is a big deal. It’s also a big deal for the NFL, which markets it as another landmark day on the never-ending NFL calendar.

However, the schedule release is the Super Bowl for the social media teams of all 32 NFL franchises. Every year, social media teams find more creative ways to reveal their team’s upcoming schedule. The Denver Broncos have incorporated legendary quarterback Peyton Manning into their announcements, while the Tennessee Titans had one of the best release announcements from 2023.

The Washington Commanders revealed their 2024 schedule on Wednesday evening using the theme “Cake or Not Cake.”

Washington used star wide receiver Terry McLaurin for its social media announcement. Check it out:

How did Washington’s social media announcement stack up against the other 31 teams?

You can check out a list of the other teams here:

