Watch: Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith hold pre-draft presser

The 2022 NFL draft is two days away and fans are dying to know what the Atlanta Falcons are going to do when round one kicks off on Thursday night. Will the team take a quarterback, trade back, or select the best overall player regardless of position?

Watch as Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith talk to the media ahead of the draft, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.

LIVE: GM Terry Fontenot and Head Coach Arthur Smith meet with the media ahead of the #NFLDraft https://t.co/ZIh994f8JI — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 26, 2022

