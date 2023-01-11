Watch: Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith discuss Falcons offseason

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons ended their season on Sunday and are they’re already looking ahead to next season. The team has the No. 8 overall pick, over $70 million in salary cap space and a vacancy at defensive coordinator that it must fill.

Head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot are holding their end-of-the-season joint press conference on Wednesday afternoon. Watch it live, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.

Check back this afternoon for updates from today’s presser.

Related

Falcons, Patriots to coach 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

Drake London, Tyler Allgeier named to PFF's All-Rookie Team

Watch: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder mic’d up for season finale

Falcons report card: Fans hand out final grades for 2022 season

50 potential free-agent targets for the Falcons in 2023

List

Falcons fan poll: Final grades for the 2022 NFL season

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

Recommended Stories