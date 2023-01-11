Watch: Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith discuss Falcons offseason

The Atlanta Falcons ended their season on Sunday and are they’re already looking ahead to next season. The team has the No. 8 overall pick, over $70 million in salary cap space and a vacancy at defensive coordinator that it must fill.

Head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot are holding their end-of-the-season joint press conference on Wednesday afternoon. Watch it live, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.

We are LIVE from the season-ending press conference with Coach Smith and Terry Fontenot https://t.co/Bh2D0brWBV — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 11, 2023

Check back this afternoon for updates from today’s presser.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire