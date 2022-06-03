WATCH: Terron Armstead coaching technique in social media video

Mike Masala
·1 min read
When the Miami Dolphins signed left tackle Terron Armstead, they knew they were getting a guy who’s not only an incredible talent on the field, but he’s also a leader.

That’s exactly what Miami’s young offensive line needed to add this year with guys like Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Liam Eichenberg still early in on their rookie contracts.

Armstead has already been seen coaching his less-experienced teammates after OTA sessions, and that’s just what head coach Mike McDaniel, offensive coordinator Frank Smith and offensive line coach Matt Applebaum want to see.

Fans were treated to an up-close coaching lesson from Armstead this week, as offensive line guru Duane “Duke” Manyweather shared a clip of the Dolphins tackle instructing.

Miami’s group seems to be in good hands with the veteran around to learn from both on the field and off of it.

