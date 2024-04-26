Watch: Terrion Arnold slept in his Lions hat after being drafted in Detroit

Terrion Arnold is the newest member of the Detroit Lions, and he’s excited about it. After being selected No. 24 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit, the Alabama cornerback is ready to get to work.

Arnold had a very late night. His press conference for reporters in the draft media center ended just before 1:30 Friday morning. Then it was off to a local hotel for a few quick hours of sleep.

In a social media post later Friday morning, Arnold was still rocking the new Lions hat he donned after being drafted. In fact, Arnold admitted he slept in the hat.

“I was so happy last night I slept with my hat on,” Arnold said with a smile. “One Pride. Went to sleep last night a Lion, woke up a Lion. One Pride man, let’s get to work,:

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire