WATCH: Terrion Arnold and Miss Terry share a moment after Alabama’s win over Texas A&M

Road wins in the SEC are hard to come by, especially at a place like Kyle Field in College Station against a tough Texas A&M team. That is exactly what Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide were able to do on Saturday afternoon with their 26-20 victory over the Aggies.

Following the incredible win, the Alabama football celebrated on Kyle Field and a particular celebration caught the eye of the Alabama football team’s video team.

In the short video below you can see star Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold share a nice moment with the wife of Coach Saban, Miss Terry.

Enjoy!

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for more on the Alabama Crimson Tide football team!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire