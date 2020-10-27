Watch: Terrell Lewis announces his arrival with huge 4th-down stop

Terrell Lewis has only been active for a few games after starting the year on the non-football injury list, and his impact has been almost non-existent. But he made his presence felt on Monday night against the Bears with a huge tackle on fourth down.

The Bears were in desperation mode and attempted a pitch to Cordarrelle Patterson, but Lewis wasn’t going to let him turn the corner. He shed his blocker and got to Patterson, blowing up the ball carrier for an outstanding stop short of the sticks.





According to Next Gen Stats, Patterson had an 88.5% chance to pick up the first down when he got the pitch but Lewis had other ideas. The Bears turned it over on downs and all but sealed the win for the Rams.

Cordarrelle Patterson had an 88.5% chance of gaining a first down when he received the toss according to our Expected Rushing Yards model, but failed to convert after Terrell Lewis shed his blocker. The Rams now have a 99% win probability.#CHIvsLAR | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/95530L0ROS — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 27, 2020



